AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pak-American female politician attacked outside prayer hall

APP Published 02 Jul, 2023 03:13am

NEW YORK: Maryam Khan, a Pakistan-born member of the House of Representatives of the US state of Connecticut, was attacked after attending Eid-ul-Azha prayers with her family on Wednesday in the state’s capital city of Hartford, officials said.

A 30-year-old man is facing assault charges in connection with the incident, according to the police.

Representative Maryam Khan, her three children, her sister and a friend were approached by a man who made “vulgar and obscene remarks” and then “grabbed and hit her and threw her to the ground”, according to the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

The Hartford Police Department did not name the public official in a statement on the incident but said the suspect approached a woman and began making “unwanted advances”.

The suspect, who police named as Andrey Desmond, then tried to prevent her from leaving the area and assaulted her. She suffered minor injuries, according to police.

After the assault, the suspect fled and was chased by civilian bystanders. The bystanders detained the suspect until police arrived, police said.

Desmond was arrested and is facing charges of third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police, police said.

Meanwhile, Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas condemned the attack.

“We know Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked and injured outside the Eid-ul-Azha prayer ceremony at the XL Center in Hartford,” the statement said.

“We currently do not have details of the assault and will hold off on commenting further until we do. State Capitol Police have assured us they will work with Hartford Police to conduct a full and thorough investigation. It is especially painful that Rep. Khan was attacked on a holy day of peace and prayer. On a day she should spend with her friends and family. Rep. Khan is an amazing leader and person who is committed to faith, love, and service - we are sending our well-wishes and support to Maryam and her family.”

“It’s disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement Wednesday. “The details of the assault are still unfolding but I know our law enforcement personnel will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.”

Farhan Memon, chairman of CAIR’s Connecticut chapter, urged law enforcement to “investigate a possible bias motive” and “to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.”

“All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity,” Memon said.

Eid ul Azha Maryam Khan CAIR Pak American

Comments

1000 characters

Pak-American female politician attacked outside prayer hall

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

EU condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Every designated park, green area must be preserved: SC

Allotment of symbols: ECP directs political parties to submit applications by 19th

Kenya in shock as road crash toll hits 52

Top international envoy to Bosnia annuls controversial laws

Read more stories