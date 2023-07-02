LWMC disposes of 56,000 tons of waste during Eid holidays

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) disposed of more than 56,000 tons of animal waste during three days of Eidul-Azha while resolving more than 13000 complaints.

As per the details shared by the LWMC on Saturday, more than 10,000 sanitary workers equipped with machinery, including pickups, compactors, dumpers, loaders and excavators took part in the 24-hour cleanliness operation which was launched on the first day of the Eid.

Punjab Local Government Minister Amir Mir and Punjab Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali along with LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other officials visited various parts of the city to monitor Eidul-Azha’s cleanliness operation.

They visited the LWMC camps as well as temporary collection points across the city and distributed sweets and Eidi among the workers. They also monitored the whole operation from the control room.

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman appreciated the LWMC’s arrangement for solid waste management. The CM acknowledged the day and night efforts of the LWMC workers, saying they sacrificed their Eid holidays to keep the city clean.

Commenting on the operation, the LWMC CEO appreciated the assistance given by the Lahore district administration and all other allied departments, including Lahore Development Authority and Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

He said that the entire staff of LWMC deserves appreciation for their exceptional performance during Eid. “The LWMC devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 56,000 tons of animal waste, using 1.2 million waste bags that were distributed among the masses at Eid camps, model camps, shops, mosques and during door-to-door campaigns. On the first day of the Eid, LWMC cleared more than 17,500 tons of animal waste, on the second day more than 17,700 tons and on the third day more than 11,000 tons,” he added.

CEO disclosed that a bonus for the LWMC staff would be announced later for their excellent performance and working diligently during the four days of Eid.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the LWMC had shown remarkable performance and made Lahore zero-waste on all three days of Eid.

