France arrests 667 people in night of ‘rare violence’: interior minister

PARIS: French security forces overnight Thursday to Friday arrested 667 people in a third consecutive night of violence sparked by the killing of a teenager by a policeman during a traffic control, the interior minister announced.

“Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters again courageously confronted rare violence.

France braces for protests after ‘unforgivable’ police shooting

In line with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests,“ Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.