AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France arrests 667 people in night of ‘rare violence’: interior minister

AFP Published 30 Jun, 2023 11:53am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: French security forces overnight Thursday to Friday arrested 667 people in a third consecutive night of violence sparked by the killing of a teenager by a policeman during a traffic control, the interior minister announced.

“Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters again courageously confronted rare violence.

France braces for protests after ‘unforgivable’ police shooting

In line with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests,“ Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

Twitter interior minister Gerald Darmanin French security forces

Comments

1000 characters

France arrests 667 people in night of ‘rare violence’: interior minister

Dar says Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours

Oil heads for first monthly gain this year as supply tightens

China’s Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link

PM urges nation to remember flood victims while celebrating Eid

2,000 Hajj pilgrims hit by heat stress: Saudi officials

France urges calm as dozens arrested after police shooting

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions

Read more stories