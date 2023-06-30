AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Consumer and property stocks drag Australian shares lower

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2023 10:03am

Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by real estate and consumer stocks, after stronger-than-expected May retail sales growth strengthened the case for another rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,178.0 by 0030 GMT in lacklustre trading.

The benchmark ended flat on Thursday.

Australian retail spending rebounded last month as consumers were tempted by online sales events and promotional discounting, a sign of resilience in consumption. Consumer stocks fell 0.6%, with Woolworths and Coles dropping 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials slipped 0.2%, with National Australia Bank down 0.3%.

Real estate stocks fell more than 1%, with Goodman Group and Mirvac Group shedding 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Healthcare and technology stocks fell 0.3% each.

Miners were the top gainers on the benchmark, rising 0.1% after iron ore prices jumped to a 15-week high on Thursday.

Mining behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto gained 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Gold stocks rose 0.5% on steady bullion prices.

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources gained 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

Australian shares snap 4-day losing streak as banks and miners gain

Energy stocks inched higher 0.1% on firmer crude oil prices.

Woodside Energy gained 0.2%, while Santos fell 0.1%.

Among individual stocks, Vulcan Energy Resources climbed 0.5% after the company promoted its deputy CEO as the top boss.

Bubs Australia dropped as much as 8.3% after the dairy firm cut its full-year revenue forecast for China operations on disappointing sales.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,803.1.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Consumer and property stocks drag Australian shares lower

Dar says Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours

Oil heads for first monthly gain this year as supply tightens

China’s Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link

PM urges nation to remember flood victims while celebrating Eid

2,000 Hajj pilgrims hit by heat stress: Saudi officials

France urges calm as dozens arrested after police shooting

We are still monitoring the banks' situation very carefully: Fed's Powell

PM, COAS celebrate Eid ul Azha with soldiers in Parachinar

Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: Saudi officials

US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions

Read more stories