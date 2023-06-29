AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble hits 15-month low past 87 vs dollar on political risk concerns

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 02:49pm

The Russian rouble weakened past 87 against the dollar to a 15-month low on Thursday, hampered by domestic political risk concerns after an aborted mutiny over the weekend, with market uncertainty fuelling demand for safe-haven assets.

By 0823 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 86.96 having hit 87.47, its weakest point since March 29, 2022.

It was down 0.7% to trade at 94.94 versus the euro and shed 0.8% against the yuan to 11.98.

Russian rouble weakens as exporters pay month-end taxes

Capital controls have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics in the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but Yevgeny Prigozhin’s march on Moscow reverberated through markets and left questions about President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

The rouble lost a key support factor on Wednesday as a month-end tax period that typically sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities passed.

“As we expected, the rouble fell at the end of the tax period, quite sharply, by around 1.5%,” said Alor Broker in a note. “We expect the national currency’s weakening to continue, down to around 89-90 against the dollar.”

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.4% at $73.74 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,015.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 2,804.0 points.

Shares in retailer Magnit were down 0.6% after leaping to a more than seven-month high in early trade.

Magnit late on Wednesday said it would almost triple the number of blocked shares it buys back from foreign shareholders in response to strong demand from Western investors keen to exit Russian holdings.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble hits 15-month low past 87 vs dollar on political risk concerns

PM constitutes Dar-led body: Beleaguered PIA comes under sharp focus

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

Oil prices fall on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

Read more stories