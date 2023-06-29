AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Jun 29, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 29 Jun, 2023 09:05am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bonded Bulk Storage Policy will end fuel hoarding, reduce pressure on rupee: Musadik Malik

Read here for details.

  • ‘Adopt life of piety and cleanliness’: PM Shehbaz extends Eid-ul-Azha greetings

Read here for details.

  • Senior Russian general knew about Prigozhin’s plans

Read here for details.

  • Titanic sub debris hauled ashore in Canada

Read here for details.

