Need for better ‘track and trace’ system underscored to ensure provision of fertilizers at official rates

LAHORE: Agriculture Republic, a think tank for brainstorming on issues faced by the agricultural sector, has suggested for improving the track and trace system to ensure the provision of fertilizers at government-controlled rates according to the requirements of the growers.

“Imposition of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on fertilizers is not that big issue rather the real issue is the availability of fertilizers on government announced rates at the right time and in the right quantity. Urea’s government announced price is Rs 2550-2560 per bag but it is being sold by the hoarders and black marketers at Rs 3000 to Rs 3200 per bag,” said Aamer Hayat Bhandara, Co-founder of the Agriculture Republic while talking to Business Recorder here on Wednesday.

Aamer raised the issue time and again at different forums for introducing an effective track and trace system in the agricultural sector for ensuring quality inputs including seed and fertilizers to the growers to achieve the goal of more per acre yield.

Aamer said that urea could be provided to the growers at cheaper than the price at which it was available right now in the market even after the imposition of the FED if an effective track and trace system was introduced. In his opinion, if another Rs 170 or 200 was added in the controlled prices then the urea per bag would be available at Rs 2700 to 2750 per bag which were cheaper than the price being charged right now by the hoarders.

Agriculture Republic’s co-founder said that the government should ensure that district administrations work with full conviction to ensure the provision of fertilizers and other quality inputs to the growers at government-controlled rates. It would help bring down the cost of production and get more per acre yield which was necessary to meet increasing domestic food requirements.

He also hinted at following the track and trace system introduced by the federal government in the case of sugar mills in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023