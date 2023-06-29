AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Jun 29, 2023
Markets

Corn near five-week low, soybeans fall on US rains

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn lost more ground on Wednesday, while soybeans slid for a second session as forecasts of rains in some of the parched growing regions in the United States weighed on prices.

Wheat dropped to a one-week low on easing worries about Russian supplies.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.3% to $5.59-1/4 a bushel, as of 0007 GMT, not far from last session’s lowest since May 22 at $5.55 a bushel.

Soybeans fell 0.2% to $12.91-3/4 a bushel and wheat gave up 0.7% to $6.94-1/4 a bushel, after dropping earlier in the session to $6.90-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since June 20.

Forecasts for rain in the grain belt later this week and next week tempered concerns about dry weather that has stressed crops this month.

The condition of U.S. corn and soybean crops has deteriorated to the worst in decades, U.S. Department of Agriculture data (USDA) showed on Monday.

The USDA rated 50% of the U.S. corn crop and 51% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 55% and 54%, respectively, last week. The ratings were the lowest for this time of year since 1988, a year of historic drought.

As weather outlooks lifted optimism about supplies, questions about demand for U.S. grains lingered, given stiff global competition for export business.

In the wheat market, the focus turned back towards competitive prices in Russia after jitters caused by the weekend mutiny by the Wagner militia fuelled a rally on Monday.

The European Union’s crop monitoring service MARS on Monday forecast Russia’s wheat production this year at 86.7 million metric tons, underlining expectations for an above-average crop.

However, Ukraine’s grain harvest is likely to fall to 42.5 million metric tons in 2023 from around 53 million metric tons in 2022 due to a smaller sowing area, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club business association said on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said.

