FESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply during holidays

Press Release Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmad has set up emergency centres across the FESCO region to ensure the uninterrupted power supply to the consumers during Eid holidays.

A central control room has been set up at the FESCO Headquarters, which will be supervised by the CEO, FESCO.

At the complaint centers of all the five operation circles of the region, the staff is directed to perform their duty in three shifts round the clock. In this context, the Director General has issued letter to all the Superintending Engineers (SEs), Directors and Executive Engineers (XENs) of FESCO Region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

