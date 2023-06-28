AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Firm trend on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg.

Around, 800 bales of Hyderabad, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 2600 bales of Tando Adam, 1200 bales of Sanghar, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Sadiqabad, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund and 200 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 355 per kg.

