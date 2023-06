Toshakhana case: NAB summons PTI chief on July 4

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with Toshakhana case on July 4.

The bureau has summoned the former premier regarding the inquiry against holders of public office and others with respect to misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.

The NAB asked the PTI chief you did not appear on June 26 and requested to shift the date of appearance to June 4; therefore, are called upon to appear as accused before Combined Investigation Team (CIT) at 11:00 on July 4 for the recording of his statement and also bring along with complete details/ records of state gifts received, details/ records of state gifts sold and to physically produce the state gifts retained by him for their price evaluation by the experts as per the list already conveyed to you.

The call-up notice says that the competent authority has taken cognisance of the commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9 (a) (iii), (vi), (xi), and (xii), and offences defined in the schedule attached with NAO, 1999. “The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during your tenure as former prime minister of Pakistan, you were presented 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by you,” the notice says.

The bureau asked Khan that he did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees. “Gifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment for your benefit.” It added: moreover, you sold/ misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for your personal benefit.

Meanwhile, the bureau also summoned PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi on July 4 for recording her statement in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam (Al-Qadir Trust case).

