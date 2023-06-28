AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: NAB summons PTI chief on July 4

Fazal Sher Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with Toshakhana case on July 4.

The bureau has summoned the former premier regarding the inquiry against holders of public office and others with respect to misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.

The NAB asked the PTI chief you did not appear on June 26 and requested to shift the date of appearance to June 4; therefore, are called upon to appear as accused before Combined Investigation Team (CIT) at 11:00 on July 4 for the recording of his statement and also bring along with complete details/ records of state gifts received, details/ records of state gifts sold and to physically produce the state gifts retained by him for their price evaluation by the experts as per the list already conveyed to you.

The call-up notice says that the competent authority has taken cognisance of the commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9 (a) (iii), (vi), (xi), and (xii), and offences defined in the schedule attached with NAO, 1999. “The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during your tenure as former prime minister of Pakistan, you were presented 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by you,” the notice says.

The bureau asked Khan that he did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees. “Gifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment for your benefit.” It added: moreover, you sold/ misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for your personal benefit.

Meanwhile, the bureau also summoned PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi on July 4 for recording her statement in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam (Al-Qadir Trust case).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Toshakhana case PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: NAB summons PTI chief on July 4

IMF says govt has taken ‘decisive’ steps

FBR collects record Rs7trn till 26th: Dar

PL: Hike may not be levied in one go

Millions of faithful perform Hajj

Oil import on foreign supplier’s account: OCAC requests govt to convene meeting of stakeholders

Infrastructure, water: Ecnec approves projects worth over Rs280.53bn

Foreign supplier’s account thru customs bonded storage facilities: Import policy guidelines approved by ECC

‘Customs budget notifications’ issued by FBR

‘Tax on Deemed Income basis’ on immovable properties: Exemption only for persons appearing on Active Taxpayers’ List

Sindh govt to determine its own power tariffs: minister

Read more stories