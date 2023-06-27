AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Lukashenko confirms Wagner founder is in Belarus

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 07:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The founder of Russia’s mercenary Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is now in Belarus, Belarusian state news agency BELTA quoted President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.

Under a deal mediated by Lukashenko on Saturday that ended a mutiny in Russia by the Wagner fighters, Prigozhin was meant to move to Belarus, while his men were given the choice of joining him or being integrated into Russia’s regular armed forces.

Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin in standoff with Russian army amid ‘armed mutiny’

Lukashenko also said his defence minister, Viktor Khrennikov, had told him he would not mind having a unit like Wagner in the Belarusian army. The Belarusian leader instructed Khrennikov to negotiate with Prigozhin on the matter.

