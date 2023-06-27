AVN 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.52%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.06%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.49%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.9%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.7%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.64%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HUBC 69.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
MLCF 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 74.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PPL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.51%)
TRG 92.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.37%)
UNITY 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets BNWM (Bannu Woollen Mills Limited) 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.53%

Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for two weeks

BR Web Desk Published 27 Jun, 2023 03:55pm

Bannu Woollen Mills Limited (BNWM) on Tuesday announced plans to temporarily shut production amid raw material shortage.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the manufacturer of woollen yarn and cloth said it will close its production activities for two weeks.

“Due to shortage of raw materials, the management of the company has decided temporarily shut down/close of its production activities from 02 July to 15 July 2023,” read the notice.

“The production activities of the company would resume from 16 July 2023,” it added.

Back in March, BNWM announced a six-week shutdown citing import restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“Due to current economic situation and its effect on the ability of the banks to open Letters of Credit (LCs) for the import of raw materials, and as a result, it is unable to continue with the production activities. Therefore, the company has decided to temporarily shut down/close its production activities from 25 March 2023 to 5 May 2023,” the company said in a notice back then.

In recent months, several industrial units including automobile and textile have either shut down or partially curtailed production citing various reasons including inventory shortage, lack of raw material and supply chain disruptions.

However, experts believe that the situation is expected to improve after the SBP on Friday announced the withdrawal of all restrictions on imports to facilitate the industrial sector.

“In view of the representations received from various stakeholders, it has been decided to withdraw these instructions with immediate effect,” a circular issued by the SBP said on Friday.

The government has stated that the measure “will resolve problems being faced by traders and industries.”

Meanwhile, experts were of the view that the step has been taken to meet conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The withdrawal seems in line with reported recommendations from the Fund where import restrictions were reportedly not appreciated by IMF and were suggested to normalise,” said JS Global in a recent report.

PSX Raw material SBP MPC plant shutdown IMPORT RESTRICTIONS Economic distress Bannu Woolen

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 27, 2023 04:19pm
It will eventually be permanent
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bannu Woollen Mills shuts production for two weeks

Military trials of civilians not started yet, AGP tells SC

Second cargo carrying Russian crude oil arrives in Pakistan

Rupee registers back-to-back gains, settles at 285.99 against US dollar

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

FBR’s tax collection hits Rs7tr, says Dar

Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

Dollar bonds jump on revised budget passage

Read more stories