AVN 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.97%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.53%)
BOP 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.03%)
CNERGY 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
DGKC 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
EPCL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FCCL 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.78%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HUBC 69.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.29%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.71%)
NETSOL 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
OGDC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.95%)
PAEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PPL 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.33%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.01%)
TRG 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
UNITY 15.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 16.2 (0.4%)
BR30 14,177 Increased By 77.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 52.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 14,670 Increased By 12.7 (0.09%)
Over 1,000 Afghan civilians killed in blasts, violence since August 2021: UN

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 12:41pm

Over a thousand Afghan civilians were killed in bombings and other violence since foreign forces left and the Taliban took over in 2021, according to a report by the UN’s mission to Afghanistan released on Tuesday.

Between Aug. 15 2021 and May this year 1,095 civilians were killed and 2,679 wounded, according to the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), underscoring the security challenges even after the end of decades of war.

The majority of deaths - just over 700 - were caused by improvised explosive devices including suicide bombings in public places such as mosques, education centres and markets.

Though armed fighting has fallen dramatically since the Taliban took over in August 2021 as the NATO-backed military collapsed, security challenges remain, particularly from the Islamic State.

The militant group was responsible for the majority of attacks, according to the UNAMA, which also noted that the deadliness of attacks had escalated despite fewer violent incidents.

“UNAMA’s figures highlight not only the ongoing civilian harm resulting from such attacks, but an increase in the lethality of suicide attacks since 15 August 2021, with a smaller number of attacks causing a greater number of civilian casualties,” the report said.

The Taliban have said they are focused on securing the country and have carried out several raids against Islamic State cells in recent months.

Just over 1,700 casualties, including injuries, were attributed to explosive attacks claimed by Islamic State, according to UNAMA.

The Taliban-run foreign affairs ministry in a response to the UN said that Afghanistan had faced security challenges during war for decades before its government, known as the Islamic Emirate, took over and the situation had improved.

“Security forces of the Islamic Emirate oblige themselves to ensure security of the citizens and take timely action on uprooting the safe havens of the terrorists,” it said.

Afghanistan NATO Afghan Taliban UNITED NATION Islamic Emirate Afghan civilians killed blasts

