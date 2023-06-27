AVN 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.26%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
CNERGY 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
FLYNG 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
OGDC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
PAEL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
PPL 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.28%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 92.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 21 (0.51%)
BR30 14,183 Increased By 83.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,524 Increased By 86.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,687 Increased By 29.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden invites Italy’s Meloni to Washington

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2023 11:30am

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit Washington next month, the White House said.

Biden extended the invitation during a phone call with Meloni that was part of his “close coordination with key allies and partners following the recent events in Russia,” a White House statement said.

This weekend’s brief mutiny by Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led to a flurry of calls among Western leaders assessing the situation and its aftermath in Ukraine, Russia and beyond.

“The leaders affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine,” the White House said.

It added that Biden and Meloni also discussed preparations for a NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12 in Lithuania, at which leaders will have to decide on a possible renewal of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s term in the job.

Joe Biden Giorgia Meloni

Comments

1000 characters

Biden invites Italy’s Meloni to Washington

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

SC bench resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civlians

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

Read more stories