Biden invites Italy’s Meloni to Washington

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit Washington next month, the White House said.

Biden extended the invitation during a phone call with Meloni that was part of his “close coordination with key allies and partners following the recent events in Russia,” a White House statement said.

This weekend’s brief mutiny by Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led to a flurry of calls among Western leaders assessing the situation and its aftermath in Ukraine, Russia and beyond.

“The leaders affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine,” the White House said.

It added that Biden and Meloni also discussed preparations for a NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12 in Lithuania, at which leaders will have to decide on a possible renewal of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s term in the job.