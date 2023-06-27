ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed Ministries of Commerce and National Food Security and Research to review import policy of timber/ wood in consultation with stakeholders, official sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Commerce, sources said, briefed the ECC, in its last meeting about suspension of import conditions contained in Import Policy Order (IPO) 2022 with regard to import of timber/ wood.

According to the Commerce Ministry, All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) approached it with the request to suspend the conditions for the import of timber and wood falling under PCT Codes 4401 to 4409, as provided under Sr. Nos. 385 to 440 of part-IV of Appendix-B, IPO 2022. Accordingly, the Federal Government, in light of the decision of the ECC and its subsequent ratification by the Cabinet, suspended operation of Import Policy provisions contained in Sr. No. 386 to 440 of Part IV of Appendix-B, Import Policy Order 2022 from the date of issuance of IPO, 2022 to August 31, 2022.

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Subsequently, the federal government again, in light of the decision of the ECC and its subsequent ratification by the Cabinet, suspended operation of Import Policy provisions contained in Sr. No. 386 to 440 of part IV of Appendix-B, Import Policy Order 2022 till March 31, 2023. All Pakistan Timber Traders Association had again approached the Ministry requesting that the import conditions against Sr. Nos.386 to 44O, part-IV, Appendix B of Import Policy Order, 2022 may be removed.

Ministry of Commerce further noted that in order to address the immediate concerns of the wood/ timber industry, it was proposed that instead of eliminating the import conditions on the import of wood and timber, the date of implementation of IPO 2022 regarding import of timber and wood falling under PCT codes 4401 to 4409 (serial number 386 to 440 of Part-IV Appendix-B, IPO 2022) may be suspended from the date of issuance of IPO 2022 to August 31, 2023, i.e., for the Bills of Lading issued till August 31, 2023.

The forum observed that the issue merits attention as it was linked to phyto-sanitary and was also likely to affect the human ecosystem. The forum directed the Ministry to look into the industry best practices and further urged the Ministry of Natural Food Security and Resources to set the bench marks following international best practices and to issue clear instructions accordingly.

After detailed discussion, the ECC decided that conditions contained in Import Policy Order 2022 regarding import of timber and wood falling under PCT Codes 44O1 to 4409 (Sr. Nos. 386 to 440 of Part-IV Appendix-B, IPO 2022 shall be suspended from the date of issuance of IPO 2022 till October 31, 2023, i.e., for the Bill of Lading issued till October 31, 2023.

The ECC further directed Ministries of Commerce and National Food Security & Research to jointly review import conditions contained in Import Policy Order 2022 with regard to import of timber/ wood in holistic manner in consultation with concerned stakeholders and submit a report thereof to the ECC for consideration immediately, well before expiry of suspension period, i.e., October 31, 2023.

