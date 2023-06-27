AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 27 Jun, 2023 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed Ministries of Commerce and National Food Security and Research to review import policy of timber/ wood in consultation with stakeholders, official sources told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Commerce, sources said, briefed the ECC, in its last meeting about suspension of import conditions contained in Import Policy Order (IPO) 2022 with regard to import of timber/ wood.

According to the Commerce Ministry, All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA) approached it with the request to suspend the conditions for the import of timber and wood falling under PCT Codes 4401 to 4409, as provided under Sr. Nos. 385 to 440 of part-IV of Appendix-B, IPO 2022. Accordingly, the Federal Government, in light of the decision of the ECC and its subsequent ratification by the Cabinet, suspended operation of Import Policy provisions contained in Sr. No. 386 to 440 of Part IV of Appendix-B, Import Policy Order 2022 from the date of issuance of IPO, 2022 to August 31, 2022.

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Subsequently, the federal government again, in light of the decision of the ECC and its subsequent ratification by the Cabinet, suspended operation of Import Policy provisions contained in Sr. No. 386 to 440 of part IV of Appendix-B, Import Policy Order 2022 till March 31, 2023. All Pakistan Timber Traders Association had again approached the Ministry requesting that the import conditions against Sr. Nos.386 to 44O, part-IV, Appendix B of Import Policy Order, 2022 may be removed.

Ministry of Commerce further noted that in order to address the immediate concerns of the wood/ timber industry, it was proposed that instead of eliminating the import conditions on the import of wood and timber, the date of implementation of IPO 2022 regarding import of timber and wood falling under PCT codes 4401 to 4409 (serial number 386 to 440 of Part-IV Appendix-B, IPO 2022) may be suspended from the date of issuance of IPO 2022 to August 31, 2023, i.e., for the Bills of Lading issued till August 31, 2023.

The forum observed that the issue merits attention as it was linked to phyto-sanitary and was also likely to affect the human ecosystem. The forum directed the Ministry to look into the industry best practices and further urged the Ministry of Natural Food Security and Resources to set the bench marks following international best practices and to issue clear instructions accordingly.

After detailed discussion, the ECC decided that conditions contained in Import Policy Order 2022 regarding import of timber and wood falling under PCT Codes 44O1 to 4409 (Sr. Nos. 386 to 440 of Part-IV Appendix-B, IPO 2022 shall be suspended from the date of issuance of IPO 2022 till October 31, 2023, i.e., for the Bill of Lading issued till October 31, 2023.

The ECC further directed Ministries of Commerce and National Food Security & Research to jointly review import conditions contained in Import Policy Order 2022 with regard to import of timber/ wood in holistic manner in consultation with concerned stakeholders and submit a report thereof to the ECC for consideration immediately, well before expiry of suspension period, i.e., October 31, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC imports APTTA Commerce Ministry Import Policy MNFSR Wood import timber import

Comments

1000 characters

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories