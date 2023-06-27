Trade boost, direct flights: Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to seal TTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Monday agreed towards early finalisation of the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA), which would become the catalyst for enhanced trade between the two countries, besides welcoming the resumption of direct flights commencing early next month.

The understanding was reached in the second round of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held on Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan, Foreign Office said in a statement here.

Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Syed Ahsan Raza Shah led Pakistan’s side while Kazakh side was led by Kanat Tumysh, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the consultations, it added that both sides held extensive discussions on various facets of bilateral relations in the political and diplomatic, trade, economic connectivity, science and technology, and culture sectors. The two sides also exchanged views on issues of regional and global importance.

Cooperation between two countries within the framework of the United Nations, the CICA, the OIC, the ECO, and the SCO was also reviewed.

“The two sides agreed towards early finalization of the Transit Trade Agreement which would become the catalyst for enhanced trade between the two countries. It was also agreed to enhance connectivity between the two countries and welcomed the resumption of direct flights commencing early next month,” read the statement further.

It added that the consultations offered an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the current level of bilateral relations.

