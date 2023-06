KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday regained some value on the local market, traders said. The prices traded for Rs 215,300 per tola and Rs 184,585 per 10 grams, up by Rs 800 and Rs 685, respectively.

Silver prices also grew to Rs 2,550 per tola, up by Rs 50 and Rs 2,186.21 per 10 grams, up by Rs 42.87. On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 1,931 per ounce and silver for $ 22.87 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023