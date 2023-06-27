KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 361,730 tonnes of cargo comprising 231,086 tonnes of import cargo and 130,644 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 231,086 comprised of 128,720 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 18,806 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,310 tonnes of Chickpeas & 26,250 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 130,644 comprised of 87,184 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 120 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 36,380 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,960 Tons of Mill Scale.

Nearly, 10041 containers comprising of 4035 containers import and 6006 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1028 of 20’s and 1394 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 108 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1450 of 20’s and 1247 of 40’s loaded containers while 230 of 20’s and 916 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 11 ships namely, Shanghai Voyager, Clemens Schulte, Cscl Neptune, Sea Topaz, Cosco Thailand, Anbien Bay, SSF Dream Xin Chang Shu, Sc Brillant, Jolly Cobalto and Josco Fuzhou arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 12 ships namely, Oriental Sakura, SSL Delhi, Hyundai Tokyo, Shanghai CoyagerMomentum Phonex, V Rich, ow Cedar, Cscl Neptune, NCC Safa, OOCL Le Havre, SSF Dream and Clemens Schulte have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Flosta’ is sailed out to sea on Monday morning on 26th June, 2023 and another ship ‘Fuwairit’ is expected to sail on today.

Cargo through put of 105,877tonnes, comprising 84,608 tones imports Cargo and 21,269 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,543 Containers (591 TEUs Imports and 952 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Milaha RasLafan, OOCL Le Havre and MSC Mundra-VIII &another ship Lana carrying LNG and Container are expected to take berths at PGPCL and QICT on today, 26thJune, & two more container ships ‘Maersk Columbus and MSC Agamemnon’ are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 27th June 2023.

