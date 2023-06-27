Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 26, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 20.60 21.10
2-Week 20.79 21.29
1-Month 20.99 21.49
3-Month 21.79 22.04
6-Month 21.84 22.09
9-Month 21.86 22.36
1-Year 21.87 22.37
Data source: SBP
