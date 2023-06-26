AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says willing to swap prisoners with United States

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:34pm

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday it was hoping indirect talks with the United States could lead to a “positive” outcome for a prisoner swap.

Iran announced earlier this month that it was engaged in Oman-mediated talks with its arch-nemesis the United States over its nuclear deal and a possible prisoner exchange.

“We are negotiating for the release of Iranian citizens through parties who play a role in good faith,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Monday.

“We have to see if the American government is ready to make a final decision in this regard,” he told reporters, adding that Tehran hoped “to witness such a positive event”.

Iran says deal reached with US for prisoner swap

At least three Iranian-Americans are being held in Iran, including businessman Siamak Namazi, arrested in October 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage.

The other two are venture capitalist Emad Sharqi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, and Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British nationality, and was jailed for 10 years for “conspiring with America”.

In the past two months, Iran released six European citizens and recovered an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted of terrorism and imprisoned in Belgium.

Kanani’s comment came following media reports that Washington and Tehran were close to an interim deal to replace the 2015 nuclear accord. The two sides have denied these reports.

Known as the JCPOA, the accord granted Iran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear deal before it collapsed in 2018 after Washington unilateral pullout.

In recent days, the two capitals have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 accord.

Efforts to revive the accord have so far failed to yield results.

Stop-start talks that began in April last year to restore the nuclear deal have yet to bear fruit.

Tehran and Washington cut diplomatic ties in 1980 following the Islamic revolution in Iran.

United States Iran Nasser Kanani prisoner swap

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says willing to swap prisoners with United States

May 9 inquiry: 3 army officers sacked for failing to protect Jinnah House

Pakistan stocks rally over IMF hope, KSE-100 up nearly 1,400 points

Rupee registers slight improvement, settles at 286.71

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Parliament amends Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

Pakistan’s Neem sees $1mn investment from DNI Group

Saudi Aramco sees ‘sound’ oil outlook for H2 on China, India demand

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

Read more stories