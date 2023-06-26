AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
Pakistan

May 9 inquiry: 3 army officers sacked for failing to protect Jinnah House

  • DG ISPR says military court defendants have full constitutional rights
Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 06:07pm

The armed forces have completed inquiries of the violence that broke out on May 9 following Imran Khan’s arrest and three army officers including one lieutenant general have been sacked for failing to secure the Jinnah House (Corps Commander House, Lahore), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif said on Monday.

In a press conference in Rawalpindi, he said “even relatives of retired military officials are being investigated and military courts are holding trials of miscreants in accordance with the Army Act”.

He added that offenders who are being tried in military courts have complete legal rights including hiring a civil lawyer and appealing their lawsuits in high and Supreme courts.

“Trials of 102 culprits are being undertaken in military courts and these cases were transferred from civil courts after attaining ample evidence,” he said.

“The defendants have complete legal rights including the hiring of civil lawyers and registering appeals in High and Supreme courts.”

These rights are part of the constitution and the Army Act, he said, adding that the International Court of Justice had validated this process when the law was created.

“The punishment to each culprit will be given in line with their crime. The constitution reigns supreme,” he added.

His comments come as the Supreme Court is hearing a set of pleas challenging the military trials of civilians.

On Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said he expected no civilians would be tried in military courts while the matter was being heard in the SC.

Meanwhile, the DG ISPR emphasised that the armed forces had resolved not to forget May 9 incident or forgive the miscreants.

“Facilitators will be tried as per law and constitution,” he said, highlighting that a certain political group was weaponising lies, deception, and propaganda.

“Due to brainwashing on social media by this political group, over 200 army establishments were attacked on May 9,” he noted.

Moreover, the narrative of human rights violations is created against Pakistan in foreign lands and regrettably, it is supported by some people within the country, he said.

“When we take action against terrorism, the perpetrators hide under the garb of human rights violation. This narrative is used to impose sanctions on the country which create further uncertainty and benefit the enemy.”

“We are aware of these tactics and we clarify our positions through embassies abroad.”

May 9 incident

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on May 9, protesters torched the Jinnah House, which was being used as the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

The piano, writing table, desk, and sword of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also set ablaze by miscreants.

These antiques had been donated by the Quaid to the government of Pakistan, and they were preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage, sources told Business Recorder.

“Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali,” sources said.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin said he would not sit with comfort until the arrest of each and every person responsible for the vandalism.

Jun 26, 2023 07:02pm
I am glad that the Corps Commander, a Lt. General, was sacked. He just looked on while the idiotic maniac crowd ransacked army property. He should have at the least, pulled out his service revolver and shot a few of them, which he did not and was seen trying to talk to them to pacify them.
