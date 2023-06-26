AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

  • Says all 102 people currently in the military’s custody should be allowed to meet their families
BR Web Desk Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 04:08pm

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said on Monday that he expected no civilians would be tried in military courts while the matter was being heard in the Supreme Court (SC).

The CJP said that all the 102 people currently in the military’s custody should be allowed to meet their families.

Earlier, the seven-member SC which was hearing a set of pleas challenging the military trials of civilians was dissolved for a second time after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from hearing the case.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan relayed the government’s objections to Justice Shah’s inclusion in the bench, saying that one of the petitioners, ex-CJP Jawwad S Khawaja, was related to him.

’’The bench will not be made by your will,“ the CJP expressed his anger. He asked the AGP on what basis was he raising objections on Justice Shah.

The attorney general replied that Justice Shah had a conflict of interest.

Subsequently, Judge Shah also recused himself from hearing the case.

Once the hearing resumed, the CJP formed a six-member bench comprising, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Ma­­zahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Originally, a nine-bench bench had been constituted to hear the case. However, on the first hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa had said he did not consider the SC bench “a bench“. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had also raised his objections.

Later, once the hearing resumed, the CJP formed a seven-member bench.

During the last hearing, the AGP informed the apex court that 102 people all over the country are in military custody, none of them women or juveniles, and no decision has been taken yet to try women and juveniles in the military courts.

AGP Awan further said that no journalist or lawyer is in military custody.

The chief justice hinted that by Tuesday, which is the last working day because of Eid, to declare the result of the instant proceedings. The Court wanted the outcome of the hearing “is simple and not straightaway”.

Supreme Court military courts

Comments

1000 characters
KU Jun 26, 2023 01:02pm
The true face of our very unprofessional executive and judiciary is now apparent to the nation. It is true that for a few incentives, virtue, honesty, and anything good in humanity are always for sale. It is also apparent that deliberate effort and design are being implemented to make the judiciary contentious, and very soon a verdict on the judicial system will be announced by the monarchy. Needless to hope that the repercussions of these acts will resonate for many years to come.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Rupee registers slight improvement, settles at 286.71

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Parliament amends Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

Pakistan’s Neem sees $1mn investment from DNI Group

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Read more stories