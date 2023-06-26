AVN 43.31 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.41%)
BAFL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.06%)
BOP 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.19%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.05%)
DFML 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.98%)
DGKC 52.16 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (5.48%)
EPCL 42.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.53%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.35%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.85%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.21%)
GGL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.89%)
HUBC 69.22 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (7.35%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.72%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.08 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (6.87%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.25%)
NETSOL 75.71 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.86%)
OGDC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.73%)
PAEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.09%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.42%)
PPL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (4.09%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.87%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.17%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.87%)
TPLP 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.43%)
TRG 92.30 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (5.85%)
UNITY 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.9%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 158.2 (4.02%)
BR30 14,099 Increased By 655.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 41,437 Increased By 1371.8 (3.42%)
KSE30 14,658 Increased By 526.3 (3.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK prepared for a range of scenarios in Russia: PM Sunak

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 05:00pm

LONDON: Britain is prepared for a range of scenarios in Russia, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, noting the potentially destabilising impact of the tensions between the Wagner Group and President Vladimir Putin.

Putin faced an unprecedented challenge to his authority over the weekend from an abortive mutiny by heavily armed mercenary fighters from the Wagner Group.

The extraordinary events left governments, both friendly and hostile to Russia, groping for answers to what could happen next in the country with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

Sunak said Britain was monitoring events carefully.

Wagner ends revolt but Putin’s grip questioned

“It’s too early to predict with certainty what the consequences of this might be, but of course we are prepared as we always would be for a range of scenarios,” Sunak told reporters.

“It’s a situation that we’ve been analysing and monitoring for some time because we’re aware of the potentially destabilising impact of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and indeed, the tensions between the Wagner Group and the Putin regime.”

Russia Rishi Sunak RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

UK prepared for a range of scenarios in Russia: PM Sunak

Rupee registers slight improvement, settles at 286.71

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Parliament amends Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act

CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts while case being heard in SC

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

Pakistan’s Neem sees $1mn investment from DNI Group

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Read more stories