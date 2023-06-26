AVN 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.4%)
BAFL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
BOP 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.81%)
CNERGY 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.81%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.42%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (5.16%)
EPCL 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.35%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.91%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.2%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.33%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (5.46%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.58%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.3%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.02%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.62%)
PAEL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.52%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.25%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.81%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
TELE 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.95%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.47%)
TRG 90.88 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (4.22%)
UNITY 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 97.6 (2.48%)
BR30 13,920 Increased By 476.2 (3.54%)
KSE100 40,938 Increased By 872.6 (2.18%)
KSE30 14,446 Increased By 314.4 (2.22%)
Pakistan

Marriyum assails PTI for demanding Dar’s resignation

Zaheer Abbasi Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Sunday came hard on the opposition – without taking name of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – for demanding resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In a statement, Minister for information said that those who have responsible for the current state of the economy are now making hue and cry after seeing an agreement being finalized with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister added that on May 9 buildings civil and military were attacked and properties were ransacked. Now they are preparing to attack on the economic interests of the country. The minister said after hearing the news of agreement reaching with the IMF, they have started crying again.

She accused them of agreeing to the harsh conditions of the agreement with the IMF when they signed it but later on violated it. They are required to be asked as to why they had signed the agreement with the IMF. Those who are making hue and cry over the agreement with the Fund must remember that they had in fact signed the agreement.

She claimed that the supreme of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, had stabilized the economy of the country and those who had caused harm to the economy are seeking resignation of the finance minister Ishaq Dar.

PTI Marriyum Aurangzeb Information Minister Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Tulukan Mairandi Jun 26, 2023 08:47am
I'm no PTI fanboy, but I think it's undeniable that Ishaq Dar has, by far, been the very worst Finance Minister we have seen
