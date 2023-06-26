Marriyum assails PTI for demanding Dar’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Sunday came hard on the opposition – without taking name of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – for demanding resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In a statement, Minister for information said that those who have responsible for the current state of the economy are now making hue and cry after seeing an agreement being finalized with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister added that on May 9 buildings civil and military were attacked and properties were ransacked. Now they are preparing to attack on the economic interests of the country. The minister said after hearing the news of agreement reaching with the IMF, they have started crying again.

She accused them of agreeing to the harsh conditions of the agreement with the IMF when they signed it but later on violated it. They are required to be asked as to why they had signed the agreement with the IMF. Those who are making hue and cry over the agreement with the Fund must remember that they had in fact signed the agreement.

She claimed that the supreme of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, had stabilized the economy of the country and those who had caused harm to the economy are seeking resignation of the finance minister Ishaq Dar.