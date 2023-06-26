PDP for speedy uplift of Gorakh Hill

KARACHI: People of Sindh are deprived of quality recreational and tourist facilities as the corruption-marred project of Gorakh Hill development is still in doldrums, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said situated at around 5,600 feet above the sea level, Gorakh Hill Station is located in the Khirthar mountains in Dadu district. It is just 400 kilometres away from Karachi as this distance could be cut into almost half in a new direct approach road from the megacity to the scenic hill station is built.

Altaf Shakoor said that in the past billions of rupees were allocated for the development of Gorakh Hill station but the corrupt ruling politicians devoured these funds with impunity.

He said no action is yet to be taken against the corruption elements, running the Gorakh Hill development projects.

He said when the politicians of the Sindh government are themselves involved in corruption how the province could attain development. Altaf Shakoor said that the Gorakh Hill station is a cost effective alternative of Murree and Galiyat, but it needs seriousness and honesty of the Sindh government to develop it on modern lines.

He said construction of a motorable road from Dadu to Gorakh hills and supply of water would change the destiny of this hill station.

He said presently only four-wheel drive vehicles could go there as the road is battered and pot-holed. It could not cater buses and cars. This road needs to be developed on the lines of the Murree highway. A water supply line could also be easily laid as water supply is available at the nearby areas.

Altaf Shakoor demanded the government of Sindh to refocus on this crucial project as it would bring tourist money and help develop the local economy.

He said if the government lacks funds the project could be developed under public private partnership mode.

He said quality recreational facilities are the right of the people of Sindh and by developing the long ignored project of Gorakh Hill this distant dream could be easily materialized. He asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who belongs to Dadu district, to pay personal attention to the Gorakh Hill station by making it his own top priority project.

