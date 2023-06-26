AVN 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.81%)
Zimbabwe Cricket, Lahore Qalandars join hands for nurturing new talent

Muhammad Saleem Published 26 Jun, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: Zimbabwe Cricket and Lahore Qalandars have joined hands for nurturing emerging cricketing talent.

As part of this collaboration, Zimbabwe Cricket will be conducting its inaugural player development programme (PDP) in Zimbabwe with the aim of picking promising players who have the potential to become future stars.

The trials will provide a unique platform for aspiring cricketers in Zimbabwe to showcase their skills and compete for a chance to feature in inaugural Zim Afro T10 League. This would be the country’s first white ball cricket tournament with the franchise model promises to be an electrifying showcase of fast-paced cricket, offering an incredible platform for these talented individuals to gain invaluable exposure and enhance their skills.

The tournament will see five privately owned teams in the mix, namely, Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions. The Zim Afro T10 will get underway from July 20 with a final scheduled for July 29, with all the games being played in Harare.

The players’ draft is slated to take place on the 2nd of July at a grand ceremony in Harare.

T10 Global Sports will be working closely with Zimbabwe Cricket and Lahore Qalandars to ensure the smooth execution of the trials and provide comprehensive support to the selected players throughout their journey.

Sameen Rana, Chief Operating Officer Lahore Qalandars said, “We are delighted to join hands with T10 Global Sports and Zimbabwe Cricket in our quest to unearth exceptional cricketing talent. Lahore Qalandars has always been committed to nurturing young players and providing them with the opportunities they need to succeed. We believe this collaboration will pave a clear pathway for the aspiring cricketers of Zimbabwe to represent their country at the highest level. Our journey to unearth the talented cricketers of Pakistan started eight years ago and now is the time to launch its second phase in Zimbabwe. Lahore Qalandars is committed to continuing its hunt to provide new talent to the world of sports.”

Zimbabwe Lahore Qalandars Zimbabwe Cricket

