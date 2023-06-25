AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
Pakistan

Abu Dhabi Port Group-KPT MoU hailed by analyst

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

KARACHI: Abu Dhabi Port Group’s MoU with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) for terminal operation of the Karachi Gateway Terminal is perceived to be a wonderful step in the hunt of FDI for the country, said Ateeq ur Rehman (economic & financial analyst).

This would be a significant investment in infrastructure development of the specific berths leased to AD Ports Group inclusive of deepening of berths and increase in storage area, thus enabling the terminal to handle mother vessels.

Capacity will increase from 750,000 containers to one million containers. We badly need to attract FDI by ensuring the best return of investments and security of investments, Ateeq said.

He further said in future, the government should take the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on board for FDI negotiation.

There is a dearth and great need of attracting foreign investment in our industrial and agricultural sectors, which is only possible by easing the energy tariff and implementing one window operation.

