Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2023 02:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires and a strong protest was lodged with him over the ceasefire violation committed by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

“Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violation committed by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC),” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She said that the incident, which took place on Saturda, resulted in killing of two civilians and injury to another one.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, she added that it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

“It was further underscored that targeting of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” she said.

She further stated that the Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control.

