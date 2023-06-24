Erdogan ready to help seek ‘peaceful resolution’ in Russia

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey was ready to help seek a “peaceful resolution” to an armed rebellion in Russia, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, his office said.

Erdogan “underlined the importance of acting with common sense,” the presidency said in a statement. “President Erdogan said that we, as Turkey, are ready to do our part for the peaceful resolution of events in Russia as soon as possible.”