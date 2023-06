WASHINGTON: Washington will stay “in close coordination” with its Group of Seven allies amid the unfolding crisis in Russia, where Wagner mercenaries launched a mutiny, officials said Saturday.

“The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop,” State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, adding that support for Ukraine “will not change.”