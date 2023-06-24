Relatives mourn Titanic sub deaths after ‘catastrophic implosion’

NEW YORK: Relatives and colleagues mourned on Friday the five people who died when their submersible imploded in the North Atlantic during a deep dive to the Titanic wreck, prompting questions about safety rules for such adventures into the ocean depths.

Debris from the Titan submersible, which had been missing since Sunday, was detected on Thursday by a robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship as part of an international rescue effort.

Remains of the submersible, which lost contact with a surface ship about 1 hour and 45 minutes into a 2-hour descent, were discovered on the seabed about 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of Titanic wreck, about 2-1/2 miles (4 km) below the surface, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

He told reporters on Thursday the debris was consistent with “a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle.”

The five who died included Stockton Rush, US founder and chief executive officer of OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the submersible and charged $250,000 per person to make the Titanic trip. He was piloting the craft.

The others were British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; and French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate said.

Guillermo Söhnlein, who co-founded OceanGate with Rush in 2009, said Rush was “keenly aware” of the dangers of exploring the ocean depths.

“Stockton was one of the most astute risk managers I’d ever met,” said Söhnlein, who left the company in 2013, retaining a minority stake. “He was very risk-averse.”

British Titanic explorer Dik Barton paid tribute to the work of his friend Nargeolet but noted issues raised with the design and maintenance of the craft. “Everyone’s wise after the event, but as we’re hearing before, unfortunately there were many red flags flying here,” he said.

Questions about Titan’s safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit by OceanGate’s former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.

Worldwide media coverage of the search overshadowed the aftermath of a far greater disaster from the wreck of a migrant vessel off Greece last week that killed hundreds of people. Teams from the US, Canada, France and Britain had spent days scanning a vast expanse of open sea for the Titan.

The US Coast Guard’s Mauger said it was too early to say when the Titan met its fate.

The position of debris relatively close to the wreck suggested it happened near the end of Sunday’s descent.

The US Navy monitors that part of the Atlantic for submarine activity, and said an analysis of acoustic data detected “an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion” near the submersible’s location when communication with Titan was lost.