AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh writes letter to Centre over water shortage

APP Published 24 Jun, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has contacted the federal government regarding shortage of water in Sindh and asked to stop transfer of water from the Indus River to the Chashma Jhelum Link Canal (CJ Canal).

In a letter addressed to Federal Minister of Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Shah, the irrigation minister said on the one hand, water was being stored in water reservoirs, while on the other hand, water was being released to Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjand canals, as a result of which there would be a severe water shortage in the province.

Due to water shortage, the provincial agriculture economy would be affected, Jam Khan Shoro cautioned.

After holding meeting over water shortage in the province here on Friday, the minister wrote a letter to Federal Water Resource Minister for taking notice of the matter.

Jam Khan Shoro said that at present Sindh was facing 39 percent water shortage.

Agriculture Federal Government water shortage Syed Khursheed Shah Jam Khan Shoro economy of Pakistan Chashma Jhelum Taunsa Panjand

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh writes letter to Centre over water shortage

US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

Flood-affected areas: Bilawal thanks Dar, PM for making allocation

PM explains criticality of IsDB partnership

Shehbaz, Li agree to celebrate ‘decade of CPEC’ in a big way

102 people in army’s custody, AGP tells SC

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills

280 families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

Only listed cos required to comply with CSR requirements: ex-CJP

Read more stories