Sindh writes letter to Centre over water shortage

KARACHI: Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has contacted the federal government regarding shortage of water in Sindh and asked to stop transfer of water from the Indus River to the Chashma Jhelum Link Canal (CJ Canal).

In a letter addressed to Federal Minister of Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Shah, the irrigation minister said on the one hand, water was being stored in water reservoirs, while on the other hand, water was being released to Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjand canals, as a result of which there would be a severe water shortage in the province.

Due to water shortage, the provincial agriculture economy would be affected, Jam Khan Shoro cautioned.

After holding meeting over water shortage in the province here on Friday, the minister wrote a letter to Federal Water Resource Minister for taking notice of the matter.

Jam Khan Shoro said that at present Sindh was facing 39 percent water shortage.