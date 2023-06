LAHORE: Secretary General Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Aamir Mehmood Kayani on Friday appointed Mahmood Maulvi as President of the Sindh Chapter of the party.

According to a spokesman of the party, Mahmood Maulvi was appointed with the approval of the patron in chief of IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023