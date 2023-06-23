AVN 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Tahir Amin Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 08:51am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan on Thursday announced grant aid worth 315 million Japanese yen (around $2.25 million) for the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) programme in Pakistan.

ITO Takeshi, Charge’d Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Muhammad Humair Karim, additional secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed the Exchange of Notes on this programme at a ceremony on Thursday.

The grant agreement for the aforementioned program was also signed between Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, joint secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Kinoshita Yasumitsu, chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office.

Japan funds solar panels installation project at school in KP

The JDS is designed to support the social and economic development of the country by providing government officials with the opportunity to obtain master’s or doctoral degree in Japan with aim to enhance their knowledge in public administration and to strengthen relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

The participants of JDS program engaging in the formulation and implementation of such policies will be enrolled at the partner universities in Japan and are expected to acquire further knowledge in their field while learning about Japanese culture and traditions.

Since 2018 when JDS was launched in Pakistan, 31 government officials have successfully completed their degrees while 35 are currently pursuing their academic goals in Japan. Further, 18 officials will be dispatched to Japan in the middle of the year 2023.

This occasion celebrates the signing of the sixth batch of this program in Pakistan. For this batch, the maximum number of slots for JDS participants in Pakistan is 17 seats for the master’s degree and one seat for the doctoral degree.

Kinoshita while speaking at the event said, “Through the wide varieties of courses, JDS nurtures talent, encourages intellectual growth, and enabling minds of young government officials to reach their full potential. We desire that the obtained skills and knowledge brought by JDS in Japan eventually contribute to powerful assistance for the Government of Pakistan.”

The ITO highlighted that “The Government of Japan fully understands the importance of social and human capital development in Pakistan, and believes among the key enablers is a responsive and accountable public administration.

Building the capacity of young outstanding civil servants in various technical areas is thus imperative in strengthening public administration that can effectively address the multi-dimensional development challenges in this country.“

