Jun 23, 2023
Pakistan

HEC reverses ban on Holi celebrations

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Education officials have withdrawn an order that banned university students from celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi after the original notice sparked outrage on social media.

On Tuesday the Higher Education Commission banned campus celebrations of Holi on the grounds it was an “erosion of the country’s Islamic identity”, after videos appeared on social media showing groups of youngsters dousing each other with coloured powder.

The order said the scenes “caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country’s image”.

Salman Sufi, an aide to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the minister of education had taken “stern notice” of the original ban.

“Religious harmony is to be celebrated rather than deterred... We must bring cohesion rather than division in our society,” he tweeted.

In Thursday’s new order, the education commission said its earlier notification “regrettably led to misinterpretation”, and was withdrawn.

“It was truly perplexing to witness a bureaucratic order holding the constitution hostage, which guarantees the freedom of religion,” said Kapil Dev, a Hindu rights activist.

“The withdrawal of the misguided notification is a welcome decision, although it should not have been issued in the first place,” he told AFP.

