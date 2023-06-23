G-B, KP: Minister warns ‘heightened risk’ of flash floods, GLOF

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has cautioned about the “heightened risk” of flash floods as well as glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the upcoming Eidul Azha in the wake of rising temperatures.

“The upcoming week aligns with the celebration of Eidul Azha, a time when an influx of tourists is expected in the northern regions due to the holidays. Recognising this increased footfall, it is crucial for individuals to remain attentive and take necessary measures to ensure the wellbeing of both residents and visitors during this festive period,” she said on Thursday.

The minister emphasised the need for vigilance and precautionary measures among district administrations, local organisations and communities as temperatures in GB and KP are projected to rise by four to six degrees above normal.

“Pakistan holds the distinction of having the most extensively glaciated areas in the world outside of the polar regions due to its geographical location at the confluence of three mountain ranges; the Himalayas, Karakoram and Hindukush. Alarming scientific warnings have surfaced concerning the future of these glaciers, indicating a projected substantial reduction of 75 percent in their volume by the conclusion of this century,” she said in a statement.

“Such a significant decline in glacial mass poses a severe threat, as it can result in extreme flooding and water shortages for the communities residing downstream,” the minister added.

Rehman said the federal government has acknowledged the risk of GLOFs in its National Climate Change Policy and National Determined Contribution.

To actively address these challenges, the government has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement the GLOF-II Project, she stated in the statement.

The project aims to enhance community resilience in the face of climate-induced disasters, imparting essential knowledge and skills to enable communities to prepare for and safeguard themselves against the potential occurrence of GLOFs or floods, she said.

Under the GLOF-II project, significant progress has been made in enhancing community resilience through various initiatives, Rehman mentioned.

