AVN 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
BAFL 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 10.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
EPCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 64.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
KEL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 56.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
PRL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.12%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,964 Increased By 6.1 (0.15%)
BR30 13,565 Increased By 19.4 (0.14%)
KSE100 40,186 Increased By 34.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,202 Increased By 27.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

German Deputy Head of Consulate visits KPC

Press Release Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Deputy Head of the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Andreas Wegner, honoured the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday with a visit to discuss matters of mutual interest such as climate change, the freedom of the press, etc.

It was Wegner’s first visit to KPC and he felt quite impressed to see the heritage building of the oldest press club of the country established in Pakistan in 1958. He was also glad to meet with the senior editors and reporters of different media houses. He spoke about changing times in the media all over the world where journalists and media houses have to face many pressures including curbs.

He said that freedom of press is a part of Germany’s constitution where you have the right to express yourself in the framework of the law. “It is the duty of the press to inform and educate but the press also needs to be financed in order to survive,” he said.

“Journalists worldwide are in a position to keep their independence and be financed at the same time,” he said.

“So speaking in the context of climate change, it is the duty of the press to make clear the issues. But then there are also campaigns these days that are being financed and supported by the fossil industry, which rejects climate change,” he said.

He pointed out that in today’s world, the cement industry and the shipping industry are the biggest contributors of carbon dioxide emissions. “Therefore, there is a need for research to substitute cement with components from recycled materials,” he said.

Speaking about the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, he said that even though this country may not have been a contributor in climate change but the floods here were man-made. “The rain was not totally unusual but the flooding here was unusual. And it happened due to shallow Indus River,” he said.

“It just could no longer provide room for the big quantities of water. When it could not flow it spread sideways. And this was due to no de-silting of the river in the last 25 years,” he pointed out.

Aisha Qayyum of the German Consulate educated about exchange programmes for journalists.

Earlier, KPC President Saeed Sarbazi briefed the diplomat about the KPC and its history of being the oldest press club of the country with over 1,800 members including the largest number of women journalists. He also informed about the club’s work in offering a platform to journalists, activists and politicians to speak their minds. In fact, it is akin to the Hyde Park of London.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Germany KPC Andreas Wegner

Comments

1000 characters

German Deputy Head of Consulate visits KPC

No survivors after Titanic sub wreckage found on ocean floor

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Pakistan receives another $300m from China

‘Coal supply to power projects’: Sindh govt seeks removal of certain words from section 65F

JDS programme: Japan announces 315m yen grant aid

Extremism: Biden, Modi call on Pakistan to take ‘immediate action’

Sindh flood-hit areas: Dar holds out assurance to apprehensive PPP

New bench formed: SC seeks details of May 9 violence detained persons

10-year celebrations: Planning minister spells out CPEC achievements

TMA says textile sector ‘completely’ ignored in budget

Read more stories