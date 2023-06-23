AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
Telecom sector: minister, NA deputy speaker discuss various issues

Tahir Amin Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Thursday raised the telecom sector issues with National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, while saying the telecom sector is facing some problems due to the restriction on LCs, while the ongoing projects of broadband services are also getting delayed.

Durrani called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication here on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters related to the performance of the IT ministry and the proceedings of the National Assembly were discussed.

The federal minister for IT apprised the deputy speaker about the ongoing projects to provide broadband services in the un-served and under-served areas of the country and the steps taken for the promotion of the IT and telecom industry in the last five years.

Haque said that the telecom sector is facing some problems due to the restriction on LCs, while the ongoing projects of broadband services are also getting delayed.

He informed the National Assembly deputy speaker that the confidence of the IT industry is being restored due to the prime minister's special interest in taxation and other matters related to the industry.

As a result, there has been a record 28 percent increase in IT exports in May 2023, which is a welcome development. There is no doubt that if the MoITT’s recommendations for the IT and telecom sector are fully implemented, the industry can play a more effective and stronger role to stabilise the economy and in increasing foreign exchange reserves.

Deputy Speaker Durrani praised the initiatives of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication under the leadership of Haque and said today, every second person talks about information and communication technology including freelancing, e-commerce.

Wide employment opportunities are being created in the IT-telecom sector. This performance is the result of the tireless work of the IT minister and his team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

