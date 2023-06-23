Punjab CS directs measures for better governance

LAHORE: In a bid to enhance governance and service delivery, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akthar Zaman has instructed all government departments to formulate proposals outlining short and long-term measures.

The directive was issued during the secretaries conference at the Civil Secretariat with the participation of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners via video link.

During the conference, Chief Secretary Zaman emphasized the importance of sincere and dedicated efforts by officers in addressing public issues.

He sternly stated that poor performance and negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Specifically, the deputy commissioners were given a three-day deadline to improve cleanliness and ensure full functionality of air conditioning systems at DHQ and THQ hospitals.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary urged officers to initiate operations aimed at reclaiming state land from illegal occupants. He emphasized the need to take strong legal action against land grabbers.

Recognizing the significance of modern technology, Zaman highlighted its role in improving departmental efficiency. He mentioned the positive impact of the e-filing and office automation system (E-FOAS), which has introduced innovative practices.

Additionally, instructions were issued to focus on park improvements, repair faulty water filtration plants, and cover open manholes across the districts.

Chief Secretary Zaman's directives underscore the government's commitment to effective governance, improved public services, and the use of technology to streamline administrative processes. With these measures in place, the Punjab province aims to achieve better overall development and cater to the needs of its citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023