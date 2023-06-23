AVN 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2023

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 22, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Jun-23      20-Jun-23      16-Jun-23      15-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103991       0.104195       0.104695       0.104747
Euro                             0.817125       0.817054       0.817841       0.810638
Japanese yen                     0.005283       0.005256       0.005324       0.005341
U.K. pound                        0.95032       0.954002       0.954098       0.949291
U.S. dollar                      0.748077       0.747328       0.745797       0.749273
Algerian dinar                   0.005521       0.005519       0.005507       0.005513
Australian dollar                0.507421       0.508407       0.513705       0.511079
Botswana pula                    0.056106       0.056423       0.056382       0.056196
Brazilian real                   0.156537        0.15594       0.154473       0.155399
Brunei dollar                    0.556688       0.556918       0.557564       0.557412
Canadian dollar                  0.567456       0.564405       0.565083       0.565404
Chilean peso                     0.000939       0.000936       0.000936
Czech koruna                     0.034382       0.034415       0.034332       0.034167
Danish krone                     0.109713       0.109685        0.10977       0.108776
Indian rupee                     0.009112       0.009101       0.009108       0.009115
Israeli New Shekel               0.207569       0.207073       0.209906       0.209061
Korean won                       0.000583       0.000584       0.000583       0.000587
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43713        2.43548                       2.43944
Malaysian ringgit                0.160911       0.161149       0.161498       0.161638
Mauritian rupee                  0.016323       0.016359       0.016365       0.016358
Mexican peso                     0.043608       0.043438       0.043667       0.043623
New Zealand dollar               0.461489        0.46226       0.465377       0.461814
Norwegian krone                   0.06956       0.069741       0.071011       0.070475
Omani rial                        1.94558        1.94364                       1.94869
Peruvian sol                     0.205516       0.205254       0.205397       0.205393
Philippine peso                  0.013423       0.013382       0.013308       0.013387
Polish zloty                     0.184038       0.184162       0.183175       0.181849
Qatari riyal                     0.205516
Russian ruble                     0.00888       0.008872       0.008916       0.008924
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199487       0.199287                      0.199806
Singapore dollar                 0.556688       0.556918       0.557564       0.557412
South African rand               0.040819       0.041197                      0.040876
Swedish krona                    0.069265       0.069687       0.070332        0.06975
Swiss franc                      0.833419       0.832538       0.836048       0.832017
Thai baht                        0.021468       0.021498       0.021521       0.021515
Trinidadian dollar               0.110523       0.110758       0.110574         0.1113
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203697       0.203493                      0.204023
Uruguayan peso                   0.019732       0.019702       0.019616       0.019628
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

