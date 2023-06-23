WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 22, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Jun-23 20-Jun-23 16-Jun-23 15-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103991 0.104195 0.104695 0.104747 Euro 0.817125 0.817054 0.817841 0.810638 Japanese yen 0.005283 0.005256 0.005324 0.005341 U.K. pound 0.95032 0.954002 0.954098 0.949291 U.S. dollar 0.748077 0.747328 0.745797 0.749273 Algerian dinar 0.005521 0.005519 0.005507 0.005513 Australian dollar 0.507421 0.508407 0.513705 0.511079 Botswana pula 0.056106 0.056423 0.056382 0.056196 Brazilian real 0.156537 0.15594 0.154473 0.155399 Brunei dollar 0.556688 0.556918 0.557564 0.557412 Canadian dollar 0.567456 0.564405 0.565083 0.565404 Chilean peso 0.000939 0.000936 0.000936 Czech koruna 0.034382 0.034415 0.034332 0.034167 Danish krone 0.109713 0.109685 0.10977 0.108776 Indian rupee 0.009112 0.009101 0.009108 0.009115 Israeli New Shekel 0.207569 0.207073 0.209906 0.209061 Korean won 0.000583 0.000584 0.000583 0.000587 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43713 2.43548 2.43944 Malaysian ringgit 0.160911 0.161149 0.161498 0.161638 Mauritian rupee 0.016323 0.016359 0.016365 0.016358 Mexican peso 0.043608 0.043438 0.043667 0.043623 New Zealand dollar 0.461489 0.46226 0.465377 0.461814 Norwegian krone 0.06956 0.069741 0.071011 0.070475 Omani rial 1.94558 1.94364 1.94869 Peruvian sol 0.205516 0.205254 0.205397 0.205393 Philippine peso 0.013423 0.013382 0.013308 0.013387 Polish zloty 0.184038 0.184162 0.183175 0.181849 Qatari riyal 0.205516 Russian ruble 0.00888 0.008872 0.008916 0.008924 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199487 0.199287 0.199806 Singapore dollar 0.556688 0.556918 0.557564 0.557412 South African rand 0.040819 0.041197 0.040876 Swedish krona 0.069265 0.069687 0.070332 0.06975 Swiss franc 0.833419 0.832538 0.836048 0.832017 Thai baht 0.021468 0.021498 0.021521 0.021515 Trinidadian dollar 0.110523 0.110758 0.110574 0.1113 U.A.E. dirham 0.203697 0.203493 0.204023 Uruguayan peso 0.019732 0.019702 0.019616 0.019628 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

