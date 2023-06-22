AVN 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
EPCL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.09%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
HUBC 64.74 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.06%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
KEL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
MLCF 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 74.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.3%)
OGDC 74.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
PAEL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
PPL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
PRL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.1%)
UNITY 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
BR100 3,960 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 13,581 Increased By 23.5 (0.17%)
KSE100 40,183 Decreased By -38 (-0.09%)
KSE30 14,182 Increased By 4.1 (0.03%)
India’s Sensex hits record before hawkish Fed fears weigh

Reuters Published 22 Jun, 2023 11:22am

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip Sensex index hit a record high on Thursday, before giving up those gains on concerns of high valuations and as IT stocks dropped after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated further rate hikes this year.

The 30-stock Sensex rose as much as 0.12% to a new record high of 63,601.71 in pre-open trade, before reversing gains.

It was last off 0.05% at 63,489.08 as of 10:32 a.m. IST, while the 50-stocks Nifty 50 0.03% to 18,851.05.

India’s Sensex hits all-time high; Nifty settles at a record close

The Nifty is less than 40 points shy of its record, while the broader midcap and smallcap indexes are hovering around record-high and 52-week-high levels, respectively.

The indexes have rallied recently on strong domestic growth data, cooling inflation, foreign inflows and healthy corporate earnings, but the gains have sparked concerns over valuation.

“While it is a happy moment that markets are at or near record levels, it is also time for investors to be extra vigilant given the rich premiums and valuations,” said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Kotak Cherry.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined. Financials, which have the biggest weight among all sectors, rose 0.32%, helping offset the losses in other sectors.

The biggest of those losses was in IT stocks, which shed 0.6%.

The slide in IT firms, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States, came after Powell reiterated the possibility of two 25-basis point hikes this year.

Wall Street equities fell overnight, and Asian markets were subdued.

Among individual stocks, Lupin lost over 2% after several analysts said that the upside from the U.S. FDA approval for its drug to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) would be limited.

