Failure to act against power theft: NA panel to summon IGPs for explanation

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power has decided to summon Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) for the failure of the police in taking action against the theft of electricity transformers.

Presided over by Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, the committee also directed the Power Division to collect details of the FIRs registered throughout the country into such incidents.

The members of the committee were very critical of the performance of distribution companies, especially in terms of the replacement of transformers, cables, and other parts aggravating the misery of the people. They informed about the theft of transformers and other parts especially in rural areas. They said that DISCOs do not timely replace faulty or stolen parts on lame pretexts.

The members opined that had the culprits apprehended and penalized, no one would have dared to steal. They also pointed out that the aspect of connivance of the staff of a distribution company into those incidents could not be ruled out.

The committee, while discussing the question referred to the committee by the assembly regarding noncompliance with guidelines provided in the Electricity Act, 1910, disposed of the issue with direction for strict compliance with the guidelines provided in the Law, before initiating construction of new transmission lines.

The committee also directed the Power Division to ask provinces to pass on directions to all the civic bodies to ensure that no one gets permission to construct commercial or residential buildings which could prove hazardous to human lives or property.

The committee was apprised of the village electrification schemes in Faisalabad and Multan Electricity Supply Regions. The committee directed the completion of schemes without delay on those schemes whose material had been procured. The committee also directed for rehabilitation of electricity infrastructure damaged due to last year’s floods and the recent cyclone.

The members from Sindh complained about the slow progress on the rehabilitation work in their province. The committee also directed the Power Division to ensure strict compliance with the loadshedding schedules.

The Power Division Secretary, Rashid Langrial, assured the committee that the timelines would be ensured. He apprised about the relief provided to electricity consumers as per the announcement by the prime minister whose house were demolished in the floods in the year 2022. He further assured that the details of the FIRs registered countrywide would be collected and shared with the committee.

The committee, while taking into account the complaints of members from Sindh, appointed a sub-committee to discuss issues related to the rehabilitation/construction of electricity infrastructure in the Hesco and the Sepco regions.

The committee also referred questions sent by the House regarding up-gradation of infrastructure in the Sepco region, issue of line losses and non-recovery of bills to the sub-committee for discussion and report.

The committee meeting was attended by members of the committee, movers of the matters referred to the committee by the House, the secretary Power Division, and other senior officers of the Ministry and the distribution companies.

