Benazir’s birth anniversary celebrated

ISLAMABAD: Poverty Alleviation Minister Shazia Marri has said that Benazir Bhutto was “not only the first female Prime Minister of Pakistan or the Muslim world, but she was a globally celebrated political leader.”

Marri expressed these views on the occasion of Bhutto’s 70th birthday, at a joint presser with Faisal Karim Kundi, the Poverty Alleviation State Minister, on Wednesday.

The minister said that Bhutto’s struggle towards restoration of democracy and her fight against anti-democratic forces was part of history of the political struggle of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which dated back in 1967.

“Her strong and dynamic role for upholding fundamental rights of common people, progressive thinking and endeavours for restoration of democracy and her political vision is recognised and appreciated by the top global leader,” Marri stated.

Speaking at the presser, Kundi said, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is disbursing fourth tranche of Benazir Kafaalat which is 9,000 rupees per beneficiary. He said action is being taken against those elements who are directly or indirectly involved in illegal deduction from or in mishandling the women beneficiaries.

The state minister said partner banks need to upgrade their system and ensure swift and smooth payment to beneficiaries in a fair and transparent manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023