BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 21, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,220.80
High: 40,804.87
Low: 40,191.24
Net Change: 432.23
Volume (000): 47,517
Value (000): 3,044,571
Makt Cap (000) 1,433,701,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,675.82
NET CH (-) 8.65
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,462.15
NET CH (-) 12.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,145.83
NET CH (-) 54.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,919.42
NET CH (-) 90.30
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,722.12
NET CH (-) 51.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,551.30
NET CH (-) 55.48
------------------------------------
As on: 21-June-2023
====================================
