KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,220.80 High: 40,804.87 Low: 40,191.24 Net Change: 432.23 Volume (000): 47,517 Value (000): 3,044,571 Makt Cap (000) 1,433,701,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,675.82 NET CH (-) 8.65 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,462.15 NET CH (-) 12.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,145.83 NET CH (-) 54.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,919.42 NET CH (-) 90.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,722.12 NET CH (-) 51.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,551.30 NET CH (-) 55.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-June-2023 ====================================

