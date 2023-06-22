AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
Lawyer murder case: IK granted interim protective bail till July 3

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2023 05:45am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted interim protective bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till July 03 in a murder case of a lawyer in Quetta while an Anti Terrorism Court also allowed him pre-arrest bail in two cases relating to the May 9 riots.

Earlier The PTI chief appeared before a division bench of the high court.

His counsel argued that the Islamabad High Court had granted protective bail to the former prime minister in the lawyer’s killing case till June 21 to enable him to approach the courts concerned of Quetta.

He said the petitioner had filed an application to the Balochistan government for the provision of adequate security but it was not provided and it became impossible for his client to appear before the court of Quetta.

The counsel asked the bench to grant protective bail to the PTI chairman so he could approach the court of first instance for the pre-arrest bail.

The bench granted the protective bail to Khan and directed him to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000.

The son of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who was killed in Quetta, got register a case against PTI chief and alleged that his father was killed at the behest of Khan.

The slain lawyer had filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court seeking treason proceedings against the ex-premier under Article 6.

