AVN 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
DFML 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
DGKC 49.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
EPCL 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.09%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
HUBC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.25%)
KEL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
NETSOL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
OGDC 73.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.02%)
PAEL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PPL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.2%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.69%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.53%)
TELE 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.34%)
UNITY 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 3,966 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 13,557 Decreased By -193.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,221 Decreased By -432.2 (-1.06%)
KSE30 14,178 Decreased By -129 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

US agency sues Amazon for tricking customers into subscription service

AFP Published 21 Jun, 2023 09:01pm

NEW YORK: Amazon tricked consumers into subscribing to its “Prime” service and intentionally complicated the cancelation process, according to a US lawsuit against the retail giant filed Tuesday.

The Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against Amazon includes four civil charges against the company over “manipulative, coercive or deceptive user-interface” and seeks a permanent injunction on the conduct, as well as monetary penalties.

The Prime service costs shoppers $14.99 per month or $139 annually in exchange for perks such as free shipping and access to Amazon entertainment shows and movies.

Amazon’s cloud unit is considering AMD’s new AI chips

In the complaint, which includes extensive redactions, the FTC chronicles how Amazon screen prompts and discount offers route shoppers into the Prime program without providing “clear and conspicuous disclosures” regarding price and “the fact that it renews automatically unless the consumer affirmatively cancels,” according to the complaint, filed in federal court in Washington.

The complaint also enumerated Amazon’s onerous process for canceling Prime, which company have officials have reportedly nicknamed “Iliad,” an allusion to Homer’s text that references the intentional difficulty of the process.

“The Iliad Flow required consumers intending to cancel to navigate a four-page, six-click, fifteen-option cancellation process,” said the suit. “In contrast, customers could enroll in Prime with one or two clicks.”

The complaint notes that Amazon modified its cancelation process around April 2023 “under substantial pressure from the commission” ahead of Wednesday’s litigation.

“Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money,” said FTC Chair Lina Khan.

“The FTC will continue to vigorously protect Americans from ‘dark patterns’ and other unfair or deceptive practices in digital markets.”

Amazon

Comments

1000 characters

US agency sues Amazon for tricking customers into subscription service

As Islamabad scrambles, Dar meets US ambassador to alleviate concerns on Pakistan’s budget

President Alvi approves Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s appointment as next chief justice of Pakistan

Rupee improves, settles at 286.98 against US dollar

KSE-100 sheds 1.06% as IMF uncertainty persists

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Paris summit: PM Shehbaz to present stance on global financial firms’ restructuring

FIA arrests Chaudhry Parvez Elahi from jail

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan ranked in bottom 5 of World Economic Forum gender gap report

Pakistan’s startup Abhi selected among WEF’s ‘Technology Pioneers’

Read more stories