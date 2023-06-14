AVN 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BAFL 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
DGKC 51.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.46%)
EPCL 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 67.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KAPCO 22.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.84%)
OGDC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 60.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
PRL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.31%)
TRG 96.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 14,343 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,623 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,704 Increased By 33.3 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Amazon’s cloud unit is considering AMD’s new AI chips

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2023 09:14am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon Web Services , the world’s largest cloud computing provider, is considering using new artificial intelligence chips from Advanced Micro Devices Inc, though it has not made a final decision, an AWS executive told Reuters.

The remarks came during an AMD event where the chip company outlined its strategy for the AI market, which is dominated by rival Nvidia Corp.

Despite AMD disclosing some technical specifications for an AI chip coming later this year that could in some ways beat Nvidia’s best current offerings on some metrics, the news sent shares down after AMD did not disclose a flagship customer for the chip.

In interviews with Reuters, AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su outlined an approach to winning over major cloud computing customers by offering a menu of all the pieces needed to build the kinds of systems to power services similar to ChatGPT, but letting customers pick and choose which they want, using industry standard connections.

“We’re betting that a lot of people are going to want choice, and they’re going to want the ability to customize what they need in their data center,” Su said.

While AWS has not made any public commitments to use AMD’s new MI300 chips in its cloud services, Dave Brown, vice president of elastic compute cloud at Amazon, said AWS is considering them.

“We’re still working together on where exactly that will land between AWS and AMD, but it’s something that our teams are working together on,” Brown said.

“That’s where we’ve benefited from some of the work that they’ve done around the design that plugs into existing systems.”

Nvidia does sell its chips piecemeal but is also asking cloud providers if they are willing to offer an entire system designed by Nvidia in a product called DGX Cloud.

Oracle Corp is Nvidia’s first partner for that system. Brown said AWS had declined to work with Nvidia on the DGX Cloud offering.

“They approached us, we looked at the business model, and it didn’t make a lot of sense,” Brown said. Brown said that AWS prefers to design its own servers from the ground up.

AWS started selling Nvidia’s H100 chip in March, but as part of systems of its own design.

nvidia Amazon ChatGPT Amazon Web Services AI chips cloud computing provider

Comments

1000 characters

Amazon’s cloud unit is considering AMD’s new AI chips

Pakistan won’t move Paris Club: MoS

July-May remittances plunge 13pc to $24.83bn YoY

Cloudburst likely in Karachi

There must be no complacency: PM

Govt seeks spot LNG cargoes, inks supply deal with Azerbaijan

Oil import thru bonded storage facilities: PD asked to consult stakeholders on guidelines

Amendment to Ordinance sought: MoF for transfer of petroleum levy fixation power to Cabinet

OICCI’s survey highlights decline in business confidence

Barter trade: Pakistan, Iran for boosting banking channels

Increase in foreign remittance limit may stoke money-laundering: SECP

Read more stories