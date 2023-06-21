AVN 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
BAFL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
DGKC 50.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
EPCL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
FFL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
FLYNG 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.4%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
KEL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.53%)
OGDC 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PPL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 93.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.41%)
UNITY 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,018 Increased By 14.3 (0.36%)
BR30 13,802 Increased By 50.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 40,760 Increased By 107.1 (0.26%)
KSE30 14,345 Increased By 38.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares ease after 7-day rally as commodity stocks drag

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2023 09:43am

Australian shares eased on Wednesday after seven days of gains, as commodity stocks lost ground on concerns about China demand, while investors globally weighed the US rate outlook ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell about 0.2% to 7,345 by 0050 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.9% higher on Tuesday.

Concerns about China’s uneven economic recovery grew after the country cut its benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, with a smaller-than-expected 10-basis point reduction in the five-year LPR.

Market participants are now awaiting Powell’s testimony before the US House of Representatives’ Financial Affairs Committee later in the day for further policy cues.

In Sydney, gold stocks led the laggards for the day, dropping about 2%, as bullion prices eased on account of a firmer dollar.

Sector majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell 2% and 2.4%, respectively.

Miners followed suit, slipping 1.4%, as iron ore prices fell in top steel producer China.

Australian shares hit 7-week high on commodity boost; RBA minutes awaited

Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals fell in the range of 0.9% to 1.9%.

Among individual stocks, TPG Telecom fell as much as 10.8% to become the top loser on the benchmark and was poised for its worst day since Aug. 19, 2022.

The drop came after the telecom company said the Australian Competition Tribunal had upheld a decision to block a network sharing agreement with wireless internet firm Telstra Group.

On the bright side, technology and healthcare stocks rose about 0.8% each.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was almost flat at 11,787 points.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares ease after 7-day rally as commodity stocks drag

UK replaces GSP with DCTS

FDI plunges 21pc in 11 months

Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal

Pakistan, Russia explore new areas of cooperation

China came to rescue amid IMF dithering: PM

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

Meeting revenue collection targets: IR officials accused of attaching bank accounts

4 months of FY23-24: KP caretaker govt presents Rs462bn budget

Ex-CJP too challenges trial of civilians in military courts

Rescue teams race against clock to find 5 missing in Titanic sub

Read more stories