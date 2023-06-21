AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
President gives assent to two bills

Naveed Butt Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Tuesday, gave his assent to “the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023” and “the Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023”.

According to the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023, the women employees of the public and private departments under the administrative control of the federal government will be entitled to avail maternity leave with full pay for three times during service – 180 days for the first time, 120 days for the second time, and 90 days for the third time.

Similarly, the male employees will be entitled to avail paternity leave of 30 days only for three times.

In case of violation, imprisonment of up to six months or fine of up to Rs100,000 or both can be imposed.

According to “the Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023”, the availability of trained paramedical staff to provide first aid to children in public and private schools of Islamabad has been made mandatory, said a press release issued by the President House press wing.

All the private schools in Islamabad will ensure the availability of paramedical staff on their premises to provide medical assistance to the children who need it.

The federal government will ensure the availability of paramedical staff in all government schools to provide medical assistance to the children.

In case of violation, a fine of up to Rs100,000 after the first warning, and imprisonment for up to six months thereafter can be imposed.

The president approved the bills under article 75 of the constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

